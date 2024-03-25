'CHICK FIL A' WILL START SELLING CHICKEN THAT HAS ANTIBIOTICS IN IT FROM TYSON 🐔🍗

And in case you missed the latest on Tyson Chicken:

Tyson Chicken Has Hair Instead Of Feathers??? Genetically Modified. Immigrant Processed.🐔😳:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IhYlvobVRZhT/





Their chicken also has MSG in it. So does their sauces. These companies never learn.





Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/



