Dalila Sadok: Her Children were Kidnapped into a Satanic Cult

Max interviews French mother Dalila Sadock who's children were kidnapped by their father who was part of a satanic cult. Despite Dalila having been granted full custody of her children after they revealed his abuse, the French police and Judiciary facilitated the kidnapping and abduction of her young son and daughter, likely due to her son revealing he had been in rituals under the Pyramide du Louvre where he met French President Macron. Dalila is still fighting for her children two years later.