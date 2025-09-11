The Gospel According to Matthew - The Gadarene Demoniac(s) - NLT Audio

Matthew 8:28-34 NLT - Audio (06:17)

Matthew 8:28-34 NLT

When Jesus arrived on the other side of the lake, in the region of the Gadarenes, two men who were possessed by demons met him. They came out of the tombs and were so violent that no one could go through that area. [29] They began screaming at him, "Why are you interfering with us, Son of God? Have you come here to torture us before God's appointed time?" [30] There happened to be a large herd of pigs feeding in the distance. [31] So the demons begged, "If you cast us out, send us into that herd of pigs." [32] "All right, go!" Jesus commanded them. So the demons came out of the men and entered the pigs, and the whole herd plunged down the steep hillside into the lake and drowned in the water. [33] The herdsmen fled to the nearby town, telling everyone what happened to the demon-possessed men. [34] Then the entire town came out to meet Jesus, but they begged him to go away and leave them alone.

