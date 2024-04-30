The Dog Left Outside Overnight Starved. He's Always Outside The Owner Never Take Him In

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
April 27, 2024
On 03 April, a girl called me about a dog left outside overnight. He always outside, the owner never take him in.I went to the gate and told the owner to bring him inside. She doesn't seem to care and told me if I like then buy it. I asked how much and she said it's 20K won [or 15$]...
Credit To: Jessica Huang
#UnwantedPuppy, #EmaciatedPuppy, #TheMoho
------------------------------------------------------
