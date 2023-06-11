BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No vaccines are safe; All vaccines cause harm, says Steve Kirsch
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
347 views • 06/11/2023

“There is NO safe vaccine. Not a single one.  NOT one vaccine  is safe and effective. “Vaccines are causing chronic diseases… “We have… a 60% rate of people with a chronic disease in America. “If you have NOT been vaccinated at all, the rate [of chronic illness]  is close to ZERO.” “They don’t want people to know that ALL of these vaccines have been harming people  since the beginning.” “The fully UN-vaccinated kids are always healthier. “There is a 10-year study done by Dr. Paul Thomas… the kids who got measles, were vaccinated for measles. “The kids who got mumps, were vaccinated  against mumps.
“The kids who did NOT get any vaccines, did NOT get any of these diseases…" Steve Kirsch testifies to Pennsylvania State Senate’s Medical Freedom Panel 2023 on 9 June 2023. The video clip is from The Vigilant Fox which is posted here: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1667348265820454912
The full testimony is posted here: https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel2023/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
vaccinestestimonysteve kirsch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy