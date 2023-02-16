BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fighting Fatigue Over 50! A Conversation with Guest Tony Sims
We spend a lifetime building knowledge!  Unfortunately, for most of us, we don’t have the energy to use it once we’ve gained it!  Imagine having 35 years of knowledge and the energy and drive of a 30-year-old to share and mentor others. That’s the testimony of our guest today!

Tony was struggling with what he calls “blahs” and was placed on a statin drug for high cholesterol, among other drugs. He had noticed muscle loss and increased fat for over 10 years. Then he found the Hotze Health & Wellness Center and took charge of his health!


Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Tony Sims, today as they discuss Tony’s journey from feeling lethargic to being motivated, setting goals, and dreaming of his future!


Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com


For your free copy of one of Dr. Hotze’s books, give us a call at 281-698-8698.

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/

fatiguedr steven hotzewellness revolution podcast
