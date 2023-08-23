Adam and Eve asked for their inheritance before time, they demanded freedom from God too early. We are called by God to serve and after we have served faithfully, He will honour us - Luke 12 Service is a benefit of sons in training, and many times, we may not like the situation or circumstance we find ourselves. Even so, we are meant to humble ourselves under the mighty hand of God. Many times, the average person doesn't know that some of the situations they are in is as a result of the hand of God. Many are taught to reject every form of authority above them because they do not want to experience any form of pain. Why is this so? It's simply because over the years, we have been battered by many false teachings, which makes us believe that satan is responsible for every pain that comes to us. We are often misled and disqualified from sonship because of this prevalent wrong doctrine which teaches that all trouble is from the devil. As a result of this, we find many people everywhere rebelling and pushing back authorities that God places over them - the President, Governors, Parents etc. People often rebel because they believe it is never God's will for them to be under such conditions. Till we can come to a point where we can endure pain and suffering without murmuring and complaining, knowing that we'll receive our recompense from God, we will not become true sons.

