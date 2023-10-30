'U.S. Chicago Streets Turn Into Battleground Over Israel-Palestine War Watch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ugly brawl between Israel and Palestine supporters in the United States. Violent clashes erupted amid face-off protests on the streets of Chicago. Protesters were seen beating each other up in a video going viral online. Pro-Palestine supporters blamed Israeli agitators for igniting the fight. After which, pro-Palestinians thrashed Israel backers on Chicago streets.