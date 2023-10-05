Russia Has Dealt A Crushing Blow To The U.S.┃The U.S. Was Struck By A Nuclear Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As you all remember very well, in my past videos, I often touched on the topic of the critical dependence of the United States on Russian uranium supplies. The percentage of Washington's dependence on Russia is so huge that Moscow's refusal to supply Russian uranium to the United States can lead to disastrous consequences not only in the American energy sector but also in the entire US economy.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN