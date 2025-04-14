CTP (20250416 S2EAprSpecial3) John White - TheWorldWideThreat BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S2EAprSpecial3) John White with WorldWideThreat podcast joins
CTP (S2EAprSpecial3) The 3rd Option: Why "Fade" (vs "Fight" or "Flight") Could Be Your Survival Superpower
We explore crisis response strategies beyond the traditional "fight or flight" options, introducing "fade" as a third approach that could save lives in emergency situations.
• Introducing John Alexander White from the Worldwide Threat podcast
• Origins of the Worldwide Threat platform as a ministry to help people prepare for various threats
• Distinction between Black Swan events, false flags, and hide-the-flag incidents
• Fight or flight are not your only options during a crisis
• Introducing "fade" as a third option—making yourself less noticeable during emergencies
• Situational awareness without becoming paranoid or obsessive
• Balancing preparation with maintaining peace of mind
• Resolving to think rather than panic during unexpected situations
• Practical examples of preparedness from real-life experiences
Episode related pieces...
- https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2024/12/fight-flight-fade-ctp-s2e77-episode-breakdown-2796424.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2024/10/fight-or-flight-no-there-is-at-least-one-other-option-2795895.html
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/fight-flight-other-fade-option/
