Trump says Ukraine 'may someday become Russian'.

"They may make a deal, they may not make a deal. They may become Russian someday. They may not become Russian."

Trump on Ukraine:

"They may be Russian some day, or they may not be Russian someday. But we're gonna have all this money in there, and I say I want it back."





Update: Longer clip

They have very valuable lands in terms of rare earth metals, oil and gas. I want our money to be protected, we are spending hundreds of billions of dollars. And they may make a deal, they may not. They may become Russian someday, they may not become Russian. But we will have all this money, and I say I want it back. I said I want the equivalent of, say, $500 billion in rare earth metals. And they basically agreed to do that. So at least we don't feel like fools.

Also:

Trump said Ukraine agreed with his estimate of the $0.5 trillion debt it owes the United States.

"I told them I wanted the equivalent of $500 billion in rare earths, and they basically agreed to do it. So at least we won't feel stupid. Otherwise, we're stupid. I told them we have to, we have to get something," Trump told Fox News.

The US President said that Ukraine must guarantee the safety of American funds invested. The US, according to him, spent 300-350 billion on aid to Kiev.

Adding:

US to stop funding war crimes investigations in Ukraine - Reuters

▪️Six projects with a total budget of $89 million will be cut, including the US-funded Ukraine Serious Crimes Advisory Group (ACA).

▪️Funding for at least five of these initiatives has already been frozen. Two programs were funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), three by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, and one directly by the State Department. Dozens of employees working on these projects have also been cut.

▪️The funding cuts are due to an order issued after Trump's inauguration to suspend all foreign aid.