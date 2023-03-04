BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn It’s my duty to WARN YOU about THIS threat to America
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
270 views • 03/04/2023

Glenn Beck


March 2, 2023


War continues to loom, especially now with the world’s most sinister nations — Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and others — working toward strengthened nuclear programs with the West as target #1. In this clip, Glenn details the latest in the nuclear arms race…which America seems to be losing. Then, Glenn details what he believes could be the most imminent threat facing our nation: Cyber attacks against our critical infrastructure. ’It is, I believe, my calling to warn you of what is possibly coming,’ Glenn says. ‘I can't say this IS coming, but I will tell you that at this point, I can’t tell whether this is a prompting or not.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tTuN3FYak2U

Keywords
irancurrent eventsamericarussiachinawarningcyberattacksthreatnorth koreaglenn beckcritical infrastructurethe westnuclear arms race
