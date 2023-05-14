Hope Deferred Becomes Longing Fulfilled - Proverbs 13:12

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Hope Deferred Versus Longing Fulfilled.
Proverbs 13:12 (NIV).
12) Hope deferred makes the heart sick,
but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Desires are frustrating,
until they are realized
and become our triumphs.
God is good.
