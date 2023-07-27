MUST SEE: Every American should watch Chloe Cole’s heart wrenching testimony !

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the message I want to send to all of the parents of children who have been victimized by this insidious gender ideology.
Every American should watch Chloe Cole’s heart wrenching testimony.
We must end the genital mutilation of children.
Congress must pass my Protect Children’s Innocence act to make it a felony to perform so-called “gender affirming care” on minors.
Source Twitter:
@RepMTG - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸
@ChoooCole - Chloe Cole
