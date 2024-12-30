Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 30, 2024 – What 2025 brings will cause you to QUESTION REALITY

- New AI Projects and Music Releases (0:10)

- Christmas Song and AI Enhancement (3:34)

- Interview with Reno Rolle on Trump and AI in Hollywood (5:56)

- Predictions for 2025 and Financial System Collapse (12:16)

- AI and Media Manipulation (17:48)

- Bird Flu Conspiracy and AI Advancements (28:00)

- Preparation for 2025 and Nutritional Products (43:57)

- Interview with Reno Rolle on Trump and AI in Hollywood (Continued) (52:18)

- Financial Crisis and Personal Resilience (1:06:30)

- Final Thoughts and New Year's Eve Advice (1:07:54)

- Trump's Bankruptcy and Settlement (1:08:09)

- Perception of Trump (1:17:06)

- Trump's Governance and Future (1:19:21)

- AI and Its Implications (1:24:13)

- Music and AI (1:30:19)

- Food Supply Chain and Nutrition (1:48:35)

- Impact of Nutrition on Health (1:58:39)

- Challenges in the Super Food Industry (2:10:17)

- Future of Boku Super Food (2:14:19)

- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (2:17:01)





