They are monitoring people who are helping us and supporting the New Federal State of China. And a lot of people can testify to that.
他们正在监视那些帮助我们并支持新中国联邦的人。很多人都可以证明这一点。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish