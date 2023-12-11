Action Man: Battlefield Casualties

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Veterans For Peace UK Film challenging the British Army's policy of recruiting 16 year olds into the most dangerous army jobs.
More details at https://web.archive.org/web/20190312190730/http://battlefieldcasualties.co.uk/
Director: Price James
Writer: Darren Cullen
Mirrored - MediaGiant