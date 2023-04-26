These two Chinatown men who set up the CCP police station in lower Manhattan are the ones making the death threats, and they're the real threat to the local community

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fbczd5f9e
关于对社区造成的风险，这两个中国城的男人在曼哈顿下城建立了中共警察局，他们就是那些发出死亡威胁的人，他们是那些试图沉默和恐吓中国的异议人士，他们才是对地方社区真正的威胁。
In terms of the risk to the community, these two Chinatown men who set up the CCP police station in lower Manhattan they're the ones making the death threats, they're the ones trying to silence and intimidate Chinese dissidents, and they're the real threat to the local community
