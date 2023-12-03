Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(3 December 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 14th mechanised & 25th airborne brigades near Sinkovka & Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





1 ammo depot of the AFU 113th Territorial Defence Brig was eliminated near Liptsy (Kharkov reg).





The enemy lost up to 95 Ukrainian troops, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles & 1 D-30 howitzer.





▫️ Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr GOFs & artillery repelled 1 attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 60th Mechd Brig near Yampolovka (Donetsk People’s Republic).





In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of manpower of AFU 63rd mechanised and 12th special forces brigades near Yampolovka (Donetsk People’s Republic) & Serebryansky forestry.





The enemy lost up to 250 UKR troops & 2 motor vehics.





▫️Donetsk direction, units of the Yug GOFs supported by artillery inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower & hardware near Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka, and Kleshcheyevka (DPR).





The AFU losses were up to 300 UKR troops killed & wounded, 1 infantry fighting vehic, 2 motor vehics, 1 D-20, 1 D-30 howitzers & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery syst.





▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOF & artill inflicted fire damage on manpower of AFU 72nd mechd & 79th air assault brigades near Novomikhailovka & Ugledar (DPR).





The enemy's losses amounted to up to 85 UKR troops killed & wounded, 1 armd fighting vehic, 2 motor vehics, 1 Akatsiya self propelled artill syst, & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artill syst.





▫️ Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian GOFs, helicopters, artill & heavy flamethrower systs repelled 1 attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 82nd Air Assault Brig close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg).





Servicemen of the AFU 46th Airmobile Brig were defeated close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).





Enemy's losses amounted to up to 20 UKR troops & 2 motor vehics.





▫️ Kherson direction, the RU GOFs' units inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower close to Matiyasovo & Novosyolovka (Nikolaev reg), and Tyaginka (Kherson reg).





AFU lost up to 65 UKR troops, 2 motor vehics, 3 Gvozdika self propelled artill systs & 1 Bukovel-AD elect warfare station.





▫️ OPl-Tactical & Army Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artill of the GoFs of the AFs of the RU FED hit 1 command post of the AD control & warning centre of the AFU Vostok Air Command near Dnepropetrovsk, fuel depots close to Mirgorod (Poltava reg) & Khmelnitsky, 1 ammo depot in Nikolaev reg, as well as manpower & mil hardware in 107 areas.





▫️ Russian AD & elect warfare systs have shot down 8 UAVs near Podkuychansk (LPR), Slavnoye, Belogorovka (DPR), Peschanoye, Vinogradovka (Kherson reg), Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg), as well as 2 S-200 anti-aircraft guided missiles converted to hit ground targets & 1 HIMARS MLRS projec.

📊 In total, 545 airplanes & 256 helicopters, 9,361 UAVs, 442 AD missile systs, 13,759 tanks & other armoured fight vehics, 1,187 combat vehics equipd w MLRS, 7,224 field artill guns & mortars, as well as 15,876 units of special mili equip have been destroyed during the SMO.