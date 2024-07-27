This is epic. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #Trump2024 #kellstribe #RPN why you should expect another attempt -or two- of Trump’s life, or expect shots to keep firing until they get him

Since the Globalist-Deep-State henchmen of the Fallen Ones MISSED Trump & did not take him out of the Land of the Living, they will now do the next best thing: Outlaw any more public rallies like the one in Pennsylvania, thereby cancelling out all the massive Trump crowds while NO ONE bothers to attend anything having to do with the democrats! And there you go. >> They can’t have it TOO OBVIOUS that Trump looks to be winning by a landslide. They need to stifle all his popularity so they can try to cheat & steal another election. If the world sees how lopsided the rally attendance is in favor of Trump, it will be impossible to hide -- & then cheat! Well, with no more outdoor rallies, that should not a problem anymore!

why you should expect another attempt -or two- of Trump’s life, or expect shots to keep firing until they get him. WEF loon Noah Harari even said that if Trump is elected, it will effectively END the push for Global Unity. While the thought thrills me, I don’t buy it. They won’t give up, & we know how this ends. The final kingdom of this Earth, the one of Iron mixed with mirey Clay, will be a One-World Kingdom unlike any other before it, well, at least not since the original Nephilim ridden Atlantis or Lemuria ruled the earth. You see, when the Fallen Angels once again mix ‘their seed with the seed of men,’ the Iron part of the equation will begin readying their troops to take on Jesus Christ at the end of time. Foolish plan, we all know, & they plot all this in vain -- for they will be wiped out in an instant with one Word from our Savior's mouth





