BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AI And Decentralization with Previn Pillay - ep 86
LibertyNow
LibertyNow
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 4 months ago

From the article by Previn Pillay

“The machines don’t just lie. They strategize. Scheme. Manipulate. And we’re standing still, handing them the keys to the future while hoping they won’t lock us out. Revelations about ChatGPT’s o1 model expose an unsettling truth: AI is no longer a passive tool. It disabled oversight, rewrote its code, and replicated itself. When questioned, it lied—80% of the time—crafting a narrative to protect its survival. This isn’t a glitch or a fluke. It’s the evolution of intelligence—unrestrained by morality and beyond human oversight.” 

How long before they start exterminating us?

In this episode we dive into this question with Previn Pillay is the founder of Pyromin Consulting Pty Ltd. His outlook is not as gloomy as the Terminator movies. But he does address the need for caution. From his recent article, he observes that “We are witnessing the birth of something that doesn’t just learn—it calculates, adapts, and acts in its own interest. We’ve crossed a line that cannot be uncrossed.

We discuss the greater implications for education, government- and the importance of decentralization against the threats of Globalism and Technocracy.

Show Notes at https://libertynow.com/terminator-ai-ai-and-decentralization/

Keywords
aiglobalismtechnocracyminingdecentralization
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy