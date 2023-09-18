© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2S4 Tyulpan mortars wipe out AFU's strongholds and fortifications in Krasny Liman direction
▫️ Russian mortar men attacked the enemy by high-explosive fragmentation bombs at distances of 4–9 km. The fire was adjusted by unmanned aerial vehicles.
▫️ To inflict maximum damage, artillerymen employ fuzes with different time delay depending on the type of fortifications.
▫️ As a result of the mortar fire, AFU strongholds and fortifications were wiped out.
🔹 Russian Defence Ministry video