Weather Wars And The Climate Fraud | The Crowhouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is a re-upload and reinvention of a video I made in early 2020 containing important information in relation to todays "climate crisis" Please share far and wide.
~Max Igan
"He who controls the weather controls the world" - LBJ
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/statement-the-president-the-agreement-with-the-soviet-union-for-the-exchange-weather
If you would like to assist The Crowhouse please visit this page:
https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html
Any support is greatly appreciated
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin:
bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa
Ethereum:
0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
Monero: 87myJVoX3H4Pfd3hDp2wujHeB6K7VdFYF2zJJmoqGv8yE55mQDJdg3ySqnmwBXdZLrhJyydykgs2khmckmJNadaeHY3CrYQ
Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat
Litecoin:
LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ
Dash:
XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm
Bitcoin Cash:
qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g
XRP:
rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Anarchapulco Tickets - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount
Mirrored - The Crowhouse