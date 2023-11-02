Fauci Did Bioweapon Research in Montana in 2018 with Bats and Coronavirus!

You can't make this up, the illegal research in Montana was in coordination with the Wuhan lab in China. This was 'gain of function' research, also known as bioweapon research.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Naomi Wolf Joins WarRoom To Give An Update On Dr. Fauci Corruption

https://rumble.com/v3t3rvx-naomi-wolf-joins-warroom-to-give-an-update-on-dr.-fauci-corruption.html





2. InfoWars.com - VIDEO: Putin Comes Out Against Israel as WW3 Escalates

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6541728d52c6113bc34eff77





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



