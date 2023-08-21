Criminals Behind HAARP ‘Kill Switch’ and Its Connection With the Covid Shot - Terral Croft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Terral Croft returns for a second installment to discuss the multiple components of the elites’ plan to depopulate and control the world via multiple tributaries of biological and technological weaponry. Terral, an experienced researcher and Bible scholar, breaks down the hidden Covid-shot components, which he describes as “chimeras” that will ultimately cause long-term sickness and death. He additionally shares what the “kill switches” of HAARP technology and nanotechnology will look like. He also gives insight into the few elite families who are ultimately backing this massive global scheme to seize control of every individual using their “command control mechanism.”
TAKEAWAYS
Their command control mechanism of HAARP and nanotechnology harvests human biodata
Terral claims that Elon Musk is playing a role in the elites’ schemes for mass depopulation and manipulation
AI will be capable of killing those who are non-compliant or who present a threat to global government
Many HAARP units in space were created to maintain a carrier wave of communication to control humans worldwide
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Defender Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/41D5ALB
The Mystery Explained Book: https://amzn.to/3qDbEqQ
Dana Ashlie’s Nanobots Interview with Terral: https://bit.ly/44C2kC6
🔗 CONNECT WITH TERRAL CROFT
Website: https://www.terral03.com/
Substack: terral.substack.com
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3qxLCp8
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/