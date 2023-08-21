BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Criminals Behind HAARP ‘Kill Switch’ and Its Connection With the Covid Shot - Terral Croft
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
566 views • 08/21/2023

Terral Croft returns for a second installment to discuss the multiple components of the elites’ plan to depopulate and control the world via multiple tributaries of biological and technological weaponry. Terral, an experienced researcher and Bible scholar, breaks down the hidden Covid-shot components, which he describes as “chimeras” that will ultimately cause long-term sickness and death. He additionally shares what the “kill switches” of HAARP technology and nanotechnology will look like. He also gives insight into the few elite families who are ultimately backing this massive global scheme to seize control of every individual using their “command control mechanism.”



TAKEAWAYS


Their command control mechanism of HAARP and nanotechnology harvests human biodata


Terral claims that Elon Musk is playing a role in the elites’ schemes for mass depopulation and manipulation


AI will be capable of killing those who are non-compliant or who present a threat to global government


Many HAARP units in space were created to maintain a carrier wave of communication to control humans worldwide



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Defender Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/41D5ALB

The Mystery Explained Book: https://amzn.to/3qDbEqQ

Dana Ashlie’s Nanobots Interview with Terral: https://bit.ly/44C2kC6


🔗 CONNECT WITH TERRAL CROFT

Website: https://www.terral03.com/

Substack: terral.substack.com

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3qxLCp8

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
nasatechnologyhaarpdepopulationeliteselon muskcriminalkill switchweaponrynano botscovid shottina griffincounter culture mom showterral croftglobal luciferians
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy