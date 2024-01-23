Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Today we will look at events that will reveal the Antichrist. In the mouth of two or three witnesses we can assume what the Antichrist will look like, and what will happen near the end of the Tribulation.





00:00 - Intro 01:23 - Joseph’s Kitchen

03:05 - Antichrist and Pope at Vatican

10:30 - Antichrist in the Bible

13:50 - Blue Beam Project to Announce Antichrist

15:00 - I Saw the Tribulation

21:51 - Antichrist Rise

24:40 - Appearance of the Beast

31:42 - EMP Shield





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v48pzoz-four-see-arrival-of-the-antichrist-01232024.html