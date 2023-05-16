Steven Seagal about Ukrainian Nazism and the War Machine - InfoDefense

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steven Seagal about Ukrainian Nazism and the war machine
Renowned American actor, film producer and aikido master Steven Seagal has been living in Russia for the past few years. In a conversation with TV and radio host Vladimir Soloviev, he spoke about his attitude toward Russia, America, and Ukraine. According to Seagal, Nazism is the driving force behind the Ukrainian military. Zelensky himself says he is Jewish, but he works with the Nazis and uses them, knowing they are his best troops