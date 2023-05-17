Lesson 8: The Sabbath and the End

Memory Text: "And to make all see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the ages has been hidden in God who created all things through Jesus Christ" (Ephesians 3:9, NKJV).The essence of humanity's dignity is a common Creation. The fact that we are uniquely created by God places value on every human being. The unborn in the mother's womb, the quadriplegic teenager, the young adult with Down syndrome, and the Alzheimer-afflicted grandmother all have immense value to God. God is their Father. They are His sons and daughters. "'God, who made the world and everything in it, since He is Lord of heaven and earth, does not dwell in temples made with hands...And He has made from one blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth'" (Acts 17:24–26, NKJV).

Ours is a shared heritage. We belong to the same family. We are brothers and sisters fashioned, shaped, and molded by the same God. Creation provides a true sense of self-worth. When the genes and chromosomes came together to form the unique biological structure of your personality, God threw away the pattern. There is no one else like you in all the universe. You are unique, a one-of-a-kind creation, a being of such immense value that the God who created the cosmos took upon Himself our fleshly bodies and offered Himself as a sacrifice for you and your sins!

Unfortunately, intelligent-created beings are reversing the Genesis and purposes of creation of the hyper and super intelligent God. All who should observe the Sabbath, signified by such observance that they were worshipers of the living God, the creator of the heavens and the earth. To all who receive the Sabbath as a sign of Christ's creative and redeeming power, it will be a delight. Seeing Christ in it, they delight themselves in Him.

