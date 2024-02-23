JOAN RIVERS' DAUGHTER BELIEVES THAT THE OBAMAS KILLED HER MOTHER BECAUSE SHE EXPOSED 🍆 BIG MIKE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://twitter.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1734037789342106024
Shadow of Ezra - Joan Rivers daughter believes that the Obamas killed her mother because she exposed Michelle Obama as a man.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/arts-and-entertainment/wp/2014/12/11/for-the-first-time-melissa-rivers-speaks-publicly-about-her-mother-joan-riverss-death/
https://newsone.com/3050662/joan-rivers-banned-first-lady-michelle-obama-from-attending-her-funeral/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joan-rivers-melissa-rivers-received-letter-from-president-obama/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/michelle-obama-is-a-man-story-explained-from-joan-rivers-joke-to-tucker-carlson-interview/ar-AA1gltNY
https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/melissa-rivers-files-lawsuit-in-mother-joan-rivers-death/
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/02/23/last-girl-larchmont