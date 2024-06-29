Are vaccines the mark of the beast? ~ Or, are vaccines apart of the ritual? ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this discussion we will be talking on the topic of vaccines being a religious cult ritual of worship to the sun god. In Addition, We will touch on the subject of vaccines making people into bio-weapons factory. We will also be sharing the latest episode of the highwire 378.
