6G Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? Tech 2030, Josep Miquel Jornet The Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
249 views • 5 months ago

https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5rCdy36AQtuUOaX57JGWTw&s=19

(FULL EPISODE) https://open.spotify.com/episode/3hsWOqrsLBRIi3vXyN0diw

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

￼¹¹!

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910801240738451722?t=7WXxpR7-KKVqYxZ7QU7IaQ&s=19


Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland May 8, 2024 https://rumble.com/v6ryq1b-409766735.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

The 2030 AI FOR GOOD AGENDA All broken down into1 video to make it easy to understand!


While They Have You Focused On Epstein, JFK SR And E-GOD/DOGE Because You'll Get Some $$ back Here Is What They Are Really Up too In The Background!

https://rumble.com/v6rxnpz-409717079.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5rCdy36AQtuUOaX57JGWTw&s=19

(FULL EPISODE) https://open.spotify.com/episode/3hsWOqrsLBRIi3vXyN0diw

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1911551897317539883?t=WRSfbAylatNR5VBKWbUTmA&s=19


Human Body THz Signature

https://search.brave.com/search?q=electromagnetic+signature+of+the+human+body+in+thz&source=android&summary=1&conversation=5ffa13cee22762c1776129

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1911522653489209560?t=lNAB_JHgyHzdaKSB03INVg&s=19


Connecting Optical Communications with

Bio-Sensing And Bio-Actuation

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Connecting+Optical+Communications+with+Bio-Sensing+And+Bio-Actuation&source=android&summary=1&conversation=2cb29f7b66f7cc6d588583

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1911491528960155821?t=Vgmx-ART-RpOPSuWCOj-AQ&s=19


iobnt as the key enabling technology for 6g

https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+as+the+key+enabling+technology+for+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=acd0f5f5c881b30627d2dd

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910151779012030777?t=k2NYa_Nq9QSZEXFudhB4zg&s=19


SM-102 and Luciferase Biosensors In The Covid-19 "Vaccine" Biocyber interface https://rumble.com/v6rw729-409648833.html

.

Fluorescent Biosensors for In Vivo Monitoring https://search.brave.com/search?q=fluorescent+Biosensors+for+invivo+real-time+monitoring&source=android&summary=1&conversation=170b486590dbbc08c0b518

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910160873030832257?t=HYWnY-dMsYm4w55gTXkJ_Q&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
