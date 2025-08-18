The most bizarre moment of the EU leaders’ meeting came from Finland’s Gay Android Stubb.

He declared: “Finland found a solution to the war with the Soviet Union in 1944 — and I’m sure a solution can be found now.”

What he forgot to mention: by 1941, Finland had joined Hitler’s invasion of the USSR, fighting side by side with the Wehrmacht. The “solution” of 1944 meant breaking with Germany, fighting its former Nazi allies, ceding Karelia and Pechengsky, paying heavy reparations, legalizing the Communist Party, and submitting to Soviet terms.

Flexing Finland’s Nazi past, banking on Trump not knowing what he’s talking about.

Stubb: "We found a solution in 1944, I believe we can in 2025." Completely unprompted, Finland decides to remind world it fought against Russians alongside the Nazis. In a war it lost, which resulted in Finland ceding its territory, paying reparations, and charging its own leader with war crimes. Thanks for that contribution.