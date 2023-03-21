LIVE! Tara Dodrill Of Old School Survival Bootcamp Is BACK w/ Resistance Chicks

Rumble, Clout Hub, Facebook, D-LiveJoin us with the incredible woman behind the largest prepping/homestead/survivalist meet in the Midwest as we talk about #OldSchoolSurvivalBootcamp2023 Tara Dodrill lives on a 56-acre farm in the Appalachian Mountains, where she faces homesteading and farming challenges every single day. Her homesteading skills are unmatched, she raises chickens, goats, horses, and a wide variety of vegetables, not to mention she’s an expert in all sorts of homesteading skills such as hide tanning, doll making, tree tapping, and many, many more useful skills.





Old School Survival Boot Camp is a 3-day hands-on self-reliance event that will take place May 12-14, 2023 in the Hocking Hills region of Ohio. This is not a "sit, listen, and take notes" kind of event. You will be an active participant in the classes and receive skill-building hands-on training.





144 hands-on survival, blacksmithing, homesteading, bushcraft, butchering, off-grid living, prepping, herbalism, emergency medical, wilderness survival, homeschooling, foraging, and martial arts classes will be offered by 55+ experts from around the country. Resistance Chicks are teaching 4 classes including Soap Making, Constitutional Money, Kids Constitution, and Small Acreage Homesteading.