Technologies, Mystery Drones, and the Incoming Trump Administration
High Hopes
3282 followers
3282 followers
103 views • 5 months ago

Dr. Michael Salla, Exopolitics Today


January 10, 2025


Gene Decode provides an update on exotic technologies and contemporary exopolitical affairs around the planet in response to a series of questions beginning with William Tompkin’s claims that Nautilus class nuclear attack submarines were retrofitted to fly into space. Decode corroborated that converted nuclear submarines were prototype spacecraft used in the Navy’s Solar Warden space program as their fission engines had sufficient power for installed antigravity devices.


Next, he discussed the re-election of President Donald Trump and his commitment to the release of advanced technologies, which he was prevented from doing in his first administration. Several patents on exotic technologies and nuclear fusion energy were discussed.


Decode also discusses the emergence of mystery drones around the planet and believes that these comprise both Deep State assets and extraterrestrial spacecraft revealing themselves all over the Earth. Finally, Decade responds to the takeover of Mount Hermon in Syria, and how this is related to Deep Underground Military Bases created by the Anunnaki all over the planet.


Decode became interested in Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs) in the 1990s while completing his service in the US Navy as a senior NCO with 20+ years of experience on five classes of submarines that included four nuclear and one diesel-powered submarine.


Gene Decode’s website is: https://www.genedecode.org/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v67rcgd-technologies-mystery-drones-and-the-incoming-trump-administration.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Keywords
trumpanunnakiantigravityspacecraftdeep statetechnologydronesextraterrestrialsyrianuclearfusiondumbsexopoliticsmount hermongene decodemichael sallafission engines
