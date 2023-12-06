Doubling Down On Vax Democide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NZ Whistleblower & Philippine Government Push For Justice
* Two years ago, Michael Yeadon and Craig Pardecouper showed how certain batches of ’rona vaxxes were deadly while others were not.
* Red states in America were sent more deadly batches than blue states.
* The masses were not able to face these facts, so many accepted the lies of the MSM.
* The CDC's own data support these findings.
* The uncomfortable truth: our governments and medical professionals are murdering us.
* Last week, the scientist entrusted with New Zealand’s vax program went public with data that vindicates this as well.
* A member of UK’s parliament brought this up in session, but was dismissed.
* In the Philippines, the government has launched an investigation into vax deaths.
Reese Reports | 6 December 2023