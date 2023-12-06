BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Doubling Down On Vax Democide
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
4
747 views • 12/06/2023

NZ Whistleblower & Philippine Government Push For Justice

* Two years ago, Michael Yeadon and Craig Pardecouper showed how certain batches of ’rona vaxxes were deadly while others were not.

* Red states in America were sent more deadly batches than blue states.

* The masses were not able to face these facts, so many accepted the lies of the MSM.

* The CDC's own data support these findings.

* The uncomfortable truth: our governments and medical professionals are murdering us.

* Last week, the scientist entrusted with New Zealand’s vax program went public with data that vindicates this as well.

* A member of UK’s parliament brought this up in session, but was dismissed.

* In the Philippines, the government has launched an investigation into vax deaths.


Reese Reports | 6 December 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=6570327b11af0259c0d414e0

Keywords
big pharmavaccine injurynew zealandgenocideunited kingdomphilippinesbioweaponvaxadverse eventgreg reesedemocidemass murderbiowarfarejabnanotechside effectcoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionboostermrnaexcess deathssudden deathspike protein
