2023.02.13 Digital currency is encountering suppression by the U.S. and the U.S. will pay the price for this unwise move. E-CNY in communist China is just one of the ruling tools for this totalitarian regime.
数字货币面临美国打压，美国也将为此付出代价。中共国的数字化人民币就是集权国家统治的工具之一。