EPOCH TV | Xi Jinping’s Recent Charm Offensive on Businesses Has Failed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV: Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Xi Jinping’s Recent Charm Offensive on Businesses Has Failed
Xi Jinping, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), recently traveled to the United States where he attempted to lure business back into China. It appears, however, that the charm offensive has failed.
China is facing a credit crash, its manufacturing and real estate economies are crumbling, and investors are deeming China too risky to put their money in.
This could have serious implications for the CCP, especially as Xi is allegedly debating bringing back lockdown policies. In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss these topics and others, and answer questions from the audience.
🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive1208CR
🇺🇸 EpochTV Platform 25¢ Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3
🔴 Watch Josh's special report on CCP's Culture Warfare: https://ept.ms/CCPsCultureWarfare_YT