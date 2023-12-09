BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Xi Jinping’s Recent Charm Offensive on Businesses Has Failed
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
55 views • 12/09/2023

EPOCH TV: Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Xi Jinping’s Recent Charm Offensive on Businesses Has Failed


Xi Jinping, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), recently traveled to the United States where he attempted to lure business back into China. It appears, however, that the charm offensive has failed.


China is facing a credit crash, its manufacturing and real estate economies are crumbling, and investors are deeming China too risky to put their money in.


This could have serious implications for the CCP, especially as Xi is allegedly debating bringing back lockdown policies. In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss these topics and others, and answer questions from the audience.



🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive1208CR

🇺🇸 EpochTV Platform 25¢ Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3


🔴 Watch Josh's special report on CCP's Culture Warfare: https://ept.ms/CCPsCultureWarfare_YT



Keywords
xiccpepoch tvjosh philippcross roadschina economic problems
