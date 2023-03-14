Homelessness in San Francisco | Mary Theroux (TPC #1,138)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mary Theroux, is director of the documentary Beyond Homeless: Finding Hope. Mary is the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Independent Institute.
A new film directed and narrated by CA conservative think-tank Independent Institute's Chairman and CEO Mary Theroux highlights San Francisco's homeless issue and compares it to a system that is working in San Antonio, TX called Haven for Hope. Haven for Hope is a public/private initiative on a large campus which provides housing, treatment, life skills and much more (Mary's keyword for this is transformational services.) Haven for Hope is sort of a one-stop-shop that has proven results, taking people off the streets of downtown San Antonio. Mary would eventually like to start such a campus in the Bay Area, as she thinks this model can work here in Northern California.
