Italian footballer collapses on pitch during crunch Serie A tie

Edoardo Bove appeared to collapse while seeing to his laces during Fiorentina vs Inter Milan. Players were left in tears as the midfielder was rushed away to an ambulance.



The horrible scenes serve as a tragic reminder of former Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who was found dead in his hotel room before a fixture in Udine back in 2018. The autopsy report stated that Astori died from tachyarrhythmia, an abnormal acceleration of the heartbeat.



UPDATE: Bove is in a stable condition and breathing on his own, according to reports.

