NFL Season is Half Over - No One Cares
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
1
122 views • 11/16/2023

The NFL season is half over and no one cares. The NFL owners are no class losers. The NFL Coaches are gay. The NFL players are overpaid prima donna crybabies. So the NFL is starting the second half of their 2023 Season and, Nobody cares!

#nfl #football #sports #nflsucks #nflnews #nflfootball #superbowl #nfldraft #mlb #nflmemes #life #espn #americanfootball #madden #patriots #nhl #collegefootball #fantasyfootball #explorepage #ncaa #touchdown #nflplayoffs #nflcoaches #nfllosers #nflhalftime #nfltimeout


NFL Theme Song(Trap Remix) [Copyright Free Beatz] Fresh Beatz https://youtu.be/Bqy_8WZCtio?si=CWW6AWFeozhDpeFu This is a channel that features Copyright Free Music.


FAIR-USE DISCLAIMER*

*Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute for, but not limited to, Non-profit, educational or personal use.

