Gold/Silver/Copper SuperWater HOWTO - METAL COLLOIDS THAT HEAL, ESSENTIAL FOR BETTER HEALTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://uthrivelabs.com/Silver-Copper-Gold-SuperWater_p_52.html
Each of these precious metals is critical to understand and use when it comes to holistic health. Silver for its antimicrobial, preservative, & cleaning properties (skin, wounds); Gold for its anti-inflammatory, superior conductivity (brain function, neural communication/damage), and antibacterial properties; Copper for its role in the creation of healthy blood (most with iron deficiency/anemia actually need more copper, not iron!), hair, skin, nails.