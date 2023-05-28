Dr. McCormick: How am I supposed to trust a government that’s pushing something with no evidence and possible real harm — when our whole Hippocratic Oath starts with ‘do no harm’?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
麦考密克医生在国会听证上说“当我们的整个希波克拉底誓言都以‘不伤害’开头时，我怎么能相信一个正在推动没有证据和可能造成真正伤害的东西的政府"
Dr. McCormick said at the congressional hearing， “How am I supposed to trust a government that’s pushing something with no evidence and possible real harm — when our whole Hippocratic Oath starts with ‘do no harm?’”