FLASHBACK | Sen. Josh Hawley Confronts Garland on the MAL Raid.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
32 views • 11 months ago

'Wait-Wait-Wait-Wait-Wait!': Sen. Josh Hawley Confronts DOJ Merrick Garland About Raid On Mar-A-Lago | Mar 1, 2023 - At today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) questioned AG Merrick Garland about the raid on Mar-a-Lago.


DC_Draino posted May 22:

"The FBI didn’t want to raid President Trump’s house, but AG Merrick Garland overruled them. By doing this, Garland authorized the use of deadly force. He knew exactly what he was doing. He wanted a shootout in Mar a Lago. This psycho belongs in prison.


@DC_Draino

https://x.com/DC_Draino/status/1793277861387780191

Keywords
fbimerrick garlandsen josh hawleymar a lago raid
