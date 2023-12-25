Footage of a fierce close combat between a Russian attack aircraft and a Ukrainian soldier in one of the last enemy trenches on the outskirts of Marinka.
The shootout takes place literally point-blank from around the corner, but the Russian fighter turns out to be more accurate and cold-blooded, so he emerges victorious.
Adding today:
⚡️Russian troops completely liberated Marinka in the DPR, Shoigu reported to Putin about this.
