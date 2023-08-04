Tulsi Gabbard Defends Trump, Speaks on President Biden’s Politicized DOJ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tulsi Gabbard Speaks on President Biden’s Politicized DOJ
Sekulow’s Senior Military and Political Analyst Tulsi Gabbard joins Sekulow to weigh in on the latest indictment of former President Trump. Donald Trump now has three indictments against him as he prepares for his 2024 presidential run.
Being the current frontrunner for the GOP nomination, this only further shows just how politicized and biased the DOJ has become under Biden.
https://rumble.com/v346rn5-tulsi-gabbard-speaks-on-president-bidens-politicized-doj.html