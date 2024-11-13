© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FEMA Prepares For Mass Arrest of Dissidents. Secret Documents Expose Nefarious Intent 11-13-2024
A Military Whistleblower Has Just Confirmed Our Worst Fears – THIS Isn't Disaster Preparation, it's SOMETHING FAR MORE SINISTER.
WTF? A 30,000 FEMA Agent Military Drill?
BREAKING: The Real Reason 350 FEMA Trucks Just Showed Up In Michigan Has Everyone Losing It
2,623 views Nov.13, 2024 15 minutes ago
The Next News Network
In a bombshell segment from Next News Network's RAW FEED, host Gary Franchi exposes the terrifying truth behind FEMA's massive deployment in Michigan. A military whistleblower has just confirmed our worst fears – this isn't disaster preparation, it's something far more sinister.