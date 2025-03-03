BrightLearn - Decoding the Matrix Control System, an interview with Tom Montalk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode features an eye-opening conversation with Tom Montalk, who explores the intersection of science, spirituality, and the hidden forces shaping our reality, revealing how societal conditioning and external manipulation create an illusionary "Matrix Control System," while offering insights on reclaiming free will, reconnecting with our true selves, and shaping a more authentic reality through consciousness and alignment with higher principles.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Watch the full interview here.