BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fight Abortion Holocaust Like Christians Resisted Nazis: Seth Gruber
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 03/22/2023

Christians have a duty to resist the ongoing slaughter of unborn children like German Christians battled the ghastly killings and tyranny of the National Socialist (Nazi) regime, explained White Rose Resistance (www.thewhiterose.life) Founder Seth Gruber in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Indeed, there are numerous parallels between the wholesale killing of pre-born children in America and the mass murder perpetrated by National Socialists (Nazis), including dehumanizing victims and the ideological and even religious foundations justifying the horrors. Perhaps even more horrific, Nazis borrowed some of their ideas and even terminology from those Americans who set in motion the eugenics movement and ultimately the mass killings of abortion. There are also parallels to ancient pagan child sacrifice, and this battle is perhaps the most important one raging today.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
abortionholocaustpro lifesophie schollwhite rose
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy