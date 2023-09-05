EPOCH TV | 'X' Brings Back Censorship; Agenda to Remove Trump From Ballots Is Failing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
'X' Brings Back Censorship; Agenda to Remove Trump From Ballots Is Failing
Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/TwitterCensorshipCR
X, the website formerly known as Twitter, has enacted a temporary censorship rule for the upcoming 2024 elections. This is in line with the platform's new standards on "freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach." Meanwhile, there’s an evolving agenda against former President Donald Trump to have him removed from ballots in the upcoming elections, using the 14th Amendment. That agenda appears to already be failing.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.