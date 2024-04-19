The Spiritual Battle For Our Humanity: Transhumanism, DNA, AI & Our Forgotten Past | Gregg Braden

New York Times best-selling author and scientist Gregg Braden explains the bridge between science and spirituality and what it reveals about our true nature as humans. Gregg sets the stage by describing the most pressing issue we face as a species right now: the battle for our own humanity. He shares how the innovations in technology and movement towards transhumanism threatens to extinguish the beauty of what it means to be human before we even discover what that means. This conversation is an intriguing deep dive into that topic, revealing the danger of technology and the divine potential hidden in human DNA. Gregg also discusses his theory on the true origin of homo sapiens: from debunking the theory of evolution to discovering hidden ancient civilizations. Be sure to tune into next week's episode for a continuation of this conversation and learn how to unlock your own true potential.

New York Times best-selling author and scientist Gregg Braden is internationally renowned as a pioneer in bridging science, spirituality and the real world. Following a successful career as a Computer Geologist during the 1970s energy crisis, he worked in the 1980s as a Senior Liaison with the U.S. Air Force Space Command. In 1991 he became the First Technical Operations Manager for Cisco Systems. Since 1986 Gregg has explored high mountain villages, remote monasteries, and forgotten texts to merge their timeless secrets with the best science of today. The author of 11 award-winning books published in 38 languages, Gregg has received numerous honours, including a 2016 nomination for the prestigious Templeton Award. He has shared his presentations with The United Nations, Fortune 500 companies, and the U.S. military, as well as in media specials aired throughout the world.

